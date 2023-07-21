Create New Account
This is Rome, Italy. Once home to the likes of Caesar, Augustus, Constantine and Marcus Aurelius now home to 3rd world migrants who offer nothing but doom to Italy.
follow us on Twitter here to stop the migrants: https://twitter.com/MigrantsOut
We are on fb too: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1036033587383841

