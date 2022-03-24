EP 2870-8AM BIDEN DECLARES WAR ON HUMANITY - "THERE's GOING TO BE A NEW WORLD ORDER"   

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The “New World Order” is always just a conspiracy theory until someone comes out and discusses it. Whether that’s George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, or Barack Obama, all of our previous five presidents other than Donald Trump has invoked the “New World Order” during a speech or public discussion.
Now, Joe Biden has joined his fellow globalist presidents in demonstrating his fealty to the globalist elites.
You know we are in an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy” the Commander-in-Chief said, “Not just the economy, the world. It occurs every three or four generations. As one of the top military people said to me in a secure meeting the other day, 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946 and since then we established a liberal world order and that hadn’t happened in a long while. Lot of people dying [now], but nowhere near the chaos. And now’s the time when things are shifting. There’s gonna be a new world order out there, and we’ve gotta lead it. And we’ve gotta unite the rest of the world in doing it.
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