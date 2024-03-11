American Implosion?

The elites’ managed decline of our country was obvious.
But we’re in something far different now.
Our elites have abandoned us.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3453: Victories For MAGA; Saving The Economic Future Of The U.S. (11 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4im4gx-episode-3453-victories-for-maga-saving-the-economic-future-of-the-us.html
