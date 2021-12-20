Standing Up Against CCP’s Concealment, Co-Option and Coercion the Most Unified Issue on Capitol Hill

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12/17/2021 Former US Undersecretary of State Keith Kroch: Purdue University President shows great courage to rebuke the CCP’s bully against a free speaking Chinese student; the world is beginning to wake up a little bit to the CCP’s concealment, co-option and coercion, and it’s the most unified issue on Capitol Hill.