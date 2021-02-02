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Even the New York Times says Biden's gone too far | REACTION
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130 views • February 02, 2021
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden's had a lot of practice with his signature in his first few weeks in office, setting a huge spike in Executive Orders enacted relative to other recent presidents. Even the New York Times published a piece calling on Biden to 'ease up.' - Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg and Tom King III discuss. - via National Report, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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