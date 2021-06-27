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Beyond Biden - Earth Changes
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216 views • June 27, 2021
Taking a break from Biden's BS this video looks back at the future. World maps from the past that may explain why the Deep State builds underground cities and shelters, and buys millions of acres around the world.
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Course link - 90 per cent off:- https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?couponCode=ONLY9.99
Amazon has banished my books. I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive). https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order Now available again on Amazon https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
Donation Link https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Subscribe to my North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
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