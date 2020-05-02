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Multiple, Evenly Distanced Tornadoes in Pueblo, Mexico - May 1, 2020
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13 views • May 02, 2020
Anyone who's done the homework, knows about geoengineering. In my 5 decades on this planet, I've never seen anything like this. Well, take that back. I did see it in "The Day After Tomorrow", when Mother Nature pitched a massive hissy fit and undid the environmental damage man had inflicted.
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