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Time is Reset! (Scenes from 4.01-2) (#3) Decoding Warehouse 13
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69 views • March 10, 2022
When the Warehouse 13 facility is destroyed, how do they recover from that disaster? By using a dangerous artifact to reset time back just far enough to save it! Is this a familiar premise? The popular show, in the way of ritual magic, dances all over the reset of time that we believe is soon going to happen. Some call this kind of thing, predictive programming, but it's really much more that that, which our decoding reveals. Beyond mere "public psychodrama," it's a well used weapon in a supernatural war!
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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