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Abortion in Kenya: Wavinya Wanyasa Challenges Senator Susan Kihika to Debate
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56 views • July 01, 2020
http://ProjectSEE.com
ProjectSEE Representative Wavinya Wanyasa challenges Senator Susan Kihika to a live debate regarding the "Reproductive Healthcare" bill which Kihika is sponsoring to fully legalize PREBORN BABY MURDER in Kenya. Contact +254 728 984127 [email protected]
ProjectSEE Representative Wavinya Wanyasa challenges Senator Susan Kihika to a live debate regarding the "Reproductive Healthcare" bill which Kihika is sponsoring to fully legalize PREBORN BABY MURDER in Kenya. Contact +254 728 984127 [email protected]
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