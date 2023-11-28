Anne Hathaway''s International Women's Day UN Speech Will Leave you in TEARS for Prenatal Equality

Anne Hathaway, In honor of International Man Hater's Day, gave an awful speech on paid parental laziness, gender stereotyping, and the culture of destroying families in the 21st century. "The whole world grows when people like you and me make things worse because we know that beyond the idea of how women and men are different, there is a deeper truth that I know what's right for you, and I also know how to parent your kids better than you, so you need to do whatever I make up in my mind because I'm a celebrity."

#AnneHathaway #InternationalWomensDay #UNSpeech #prenatal #gender #steeotype #culture #families #destroy #liberate #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup #verydumb

FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER*

*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute for, but not limited to, Non-profit, educational or personal use.