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Bad news from Sweden, part 2
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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181 views • June 26, 2022

https://samtiden.nu/2022/06/islamismen-hotar-det-oppna-samhallet-men-det-etablerade-sverige-blundar/


I fill my own capsules with ivermectin, melatonin and zinc and declare them as vitamin c. The capsules are vegan, made from rice and do not contain gelatin. Each capsule contains 12 mg ivermectin, 20 mg zinc citrate, 100 mg magnesium citrate and 450 mg ascorbic acid. Best before date is two years. I'll send it to you as a gift so if customs asks, tell them we became friends on Facebook. The price is incredibly affordable compared to when I sold tablets and you also get zinc, magnesium and vitamin c as an added bonus that boosts your immune system. Minimumorder is 50 capsules. 50 capsules are 350 THB, 100 capsules are 700 THB, 150 capsules are 1050 and 200 capsules are 1400. All 3 varieties of capsules have the same price so you can combine two different ones with a handling fee of 35 THB. You only need to order 25 of the other variety. For example, if you order 50 ivermectin, you can get 25 or 50 melatonin in the same envelope. There is room for a maximum of 300 capsules in one envelope. The post office has doubled the postage which is not included in the new price and before sending money find out about postagecost. I cannot give any advice on dosage as I am not a medical expert. There is enough information online. It takes about 3 weeks to arrive. If you are interested please email me: [email protected]

A fast and cheap way to send money is using wise.com. Click register up in right hand corner. First, enter your email address and click next. Choose Personal Account and on next page Your country of primary residence and continue. Enter your phonenumber and wait for a code. Verify your phone number with a code and click Send verification code. Type your 6-digit security code and submit. Create your password. When paying you fill in required amount of THB in the Recipient box and you will see how much it costs in your own currency. In the fee box you choose to pay with bankaccount or with card. Payment with card can be done in seconds but with bank its a bit cheaper and can take 1-3 days. Here are my bankdetails: Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. If my adress is needed its OnePlusCondo JedYod1 Room 413, Chang Phueak, Chiangmai 50300. Or here is a simpler way. When setting up the transfer you only need to enter my email address and uncheck the “I know their bank details” box. You will also need to fill in my full name, Jan Denny Ronald Abrahamsson and preferred language english.

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