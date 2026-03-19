Joe Kent, former Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, who resigned yesterday, tells Tucker Carlson why he believes Iran was not an 'imminent threat' - Tucker Carlson, clip

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Joe Kent, former Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, who resigned yesterday, tells Tucker Carlson why he believes Iran was not an “imminent threat.”
“The Israelis drove the decision to take this action, which we knew would set off a series of events because the Iranians would retaliate.”