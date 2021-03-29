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Golgotha: Exactly where was Jesus crucified?
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23 views • March 29, 2021
Golgotha: Exactly where was Jesus crucified?
Adapted from works by Ernst Martin and by Robert Cornuke
Biblical quotations from the English Standard Version (2016)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Hypothesis
Roman soldiers crucified Jesus near Jerusalem, atop the Mount of Olives, about 2000 cubits from the eastern entrance of Solomon’s temple, at an annual head-tax collection site called Golgotha.
If this hypothesis proves true, then Jesus was not crucified at Gordon’s Calvary, a popular pilgrimage site in Jerusalem, that earns millions for commercial tour guides and taxes for the Israeli government.
Five lines of evidence
1. The early messianic Jews believed that the crucifixion of Jesus occurred outside of the city and east of the temple. Hebrews 13:11-14
While the temple still stood, the exterior of the “camp” meant out the eastern gate, upon the Mount of Olives. Babylonian Talmud, Yoma, Mishnah 68:15-17; Mishnah, tractate Middot 2:4
2. A Roman soldier was able to see, from the Mount of Olives, across the Kedron Valley, into the temple complex. Luke 23:44-47
In those years, there was a two-tiered bridge connecting the eastern gates near the temple, across the Kedron, with a road leading to the top of the Mount of Olives. Talmud, Tractate Shekalim 4:2
3. Similarly, the Roman soldiers saw rocks split and tombs opened, resulting from an earthquake. Matthew 27:50-54
Now, photographs of the Mount of Olives, taken in the nineteenth century, show clearly split rock and open tombs.
4. Golgotha was the site of the annual head tax collection located atop the Mount of Olives, hence its name “Place of the Head.” John 19:16-18
In the Hebrew Torah, a census was called a “head” (rôsh) and the method of counting heads or skulls was called golgotha, including the collection of taxes. Numbers 1:2; Exodus 38:25-26
The summit of the Mount of Olives was also called the “head” (rôsh) of the Mount. 2 Samuel 15:30-32
5. When Jesus shall return into the world, he will stand upon the Mount of Olives where the nation will recognize him as the one whom they had had crucified. Zechariah 14:3-4; 12:9-10
Adapted from works by Ernst Martin and by Robert Cornuke
Biblical quotations from the English Standard Version (2016)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Hypothesis
Roman soldiers crucified Jesus near Jerusalem, atop the Mount of Olives, about 2000 cubits from the eastern entrance of Solomon’s temple, at an annual head-tax collection site called Golgotha.
If this hypothesis proves true, then Jesus was not crucified at Gordon’s Calvary, a popular pilgrimage site in Jerusalem, that earns millions for commercial tour guides and taxes for the Israeli government.
Five lines of evidence
1. The early messianic Jews believed that the crucifixion of Jesus occurred outside of the city and east of the temple. Hebrews 13:11-14
While the temple still stood, the exterior of the “camp” meant out the eastern gate, upon the Mount of Olives. Babylonian Talmud, Yoma, Mishnah 68:15-17; Mishnah, tractate Middot 2:4
2. A Roman soldier was able to see, from the Mount of Olives, across the Kedron Valley, into the temple complex. Luke 23:44-47
In those years, there was a two-tiered bridge connecting the eastern gates near the temple, across the Kedron, with a road leading to the top of the Mount of Olives. Talmud, Tractate Shekalim 4:2
3. Similarly, the Roman soldiers saw rocks split and tombs opened, resulting from an earthquake. Matthew 27:50-54
Now, photographs of the Mount of Olives, taken in the nineteenth century, show clearly split rock and open tombs.
4. Golgotha was the site of the annual head tax collection located atop the Mount of Olives, hence its name “Place of the Head.” John 19:16-18
In the Hebrew Torah, a census was called a “head” (rôsh) and the method of counting heads or skulls was called golgotha, including the collection of taxes. Numbers 1:2; Exodus 38:25-26
The summit of the Mount of Olives was also called the “head” (rôsh) of the Mount. 2 Samuel 15:30-32
5. When Jesus shall return into the world, he will stand upon the Mount of Olives where the nation will recognize him as the one whom they had had crucified. Zechariah 14:3-4; 12:9-10
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