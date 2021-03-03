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In Israel, you need a COVID-19 vaccine pass to visit gyms, theatres and hotels
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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90 views • March 03, 2021
You get the ‘Green Pass’ after 2 doses of the vaccine
In Israel, you need a COVID-19 vaccine pass to visit gyms, theatres and hotels
Those same mandatory vaccinations are potentially lethal: https://www.brighteon.com/37e20dce-eacf-43fb-9969-ab9b51fe8bf7
Privacy and personal freedom have been removed for international travel and national movements like buying groceries just like in China.
'Freedom bracelets' yes you read it right freedom now wears a bracelet just like ones worn by criminals
https://www.rt.com/news/516931-israel-covid-tracking-bracelet/

What tyrannical government runs China?
CCP Chinese Communist Party.....hello people where is this going??
Coming to a town near you sooner rather than later!
Mark of The Beast System:
https://www.brighteon.com/84669cb5-92f0-4e40-9f42-5509eb7b1807
Keywords
israelmarkofthebeastsystem
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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