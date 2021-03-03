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Dangerous Global Volcanism Scenario Playing Out, UK Hunting Mystery Patient with Brazilian Variant, Military Vaccine Info, Earth Changes, and More 03.02.2021
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986 views • March 03, 2021
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Covid news - live: Hunt for missing patient narrowed to 379 households and third vaccine dose may be needed
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-news-live-vaccine-coronavirus-b1810122.html
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.01.2021): https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-news-live-vaccine-coronavirus-b1810122.html
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Herds of Elk and Buffalo Leaving Yellowstone: https://youtu.be/L64gojl6IM0
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Powerful Sinabung eruption ejects plume of ash and gas: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/powerful-volcano-eruption-video-photo-indonesia-sinabung.html
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Connecting Massive Arctic Changes to Abrupt Global Climate Disruption: https://youtu.be/4P4t0p3Yjfg
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Reykjavik Earthquake Swarm = Imminent Volcanic Eruption: https://youtu.be/x1P3m5myA4g
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Texas Gov Abbott Opens State 100%: https://youtu.be/gRTnAAAcT1w
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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 3/2/21: https://youtu.be/lG3Dp-8bMZo
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Scientists Bring Global Pole Shift Fears into Focus: https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/pole-shift-0014976
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Scientists have created first self-healing robots with living tissues: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/xenobot-living-robots-technology-science.html
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Trading Insider Warns a Whole New System of Control is Coming, Must Watch: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603d7fd624060924140332c8
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Federal Law prohibits employers and others from requiring vaccination with a Covid-19: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/federal-law-prohibits-employers-and-others-from-requiring-vaccination-with-a-covid-19-vaccine-distributed-under-an-emergency-use-authorization-eua
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COVID-19 pandemic fuels attacks on health workers globally: https://apnews.com/article/covid-19-fuels-attacks-health-workers-92b2df8f56118ffce9d3507a62ae941e
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Police: 13 killed when big rig hits SUV carrying 25 people: https://apnews.com/article/california-car-crash-el-centro-33f54179647c0a7160c527b35163887d
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How To Fight Back – Part 1: Using Your “SHIELD”: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/how-to-fight-back-part-1-using-your-shield/
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Jessie Czebotar About MKUltra (and the Covid Operation) – With Sarah Westall: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/jessie-czebotar-about-mkultra-and-the-covid-operation-with-sarah-westall/
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Spokane sees surge of shootings: https://youtu.be/eCKo21X4R3w
--
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings: https://apnews.com/article/states-ease-virus-restrictions-despite-warnings-3599a9631d08de3945f5c95f000e5611
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Alarm grows in Serbia over virus surge; lockdown urged: https://apnews.com/article/serbia-covid-surge-lockdown-a103e97fa40c01eb8f51d3687d12dca1
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Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns: https://apnews.com/article/china-vaccines-worldwide-0382aefa52c75b834fbaf6d869808f51
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The Virus Is Your Fault, Says the Fauci Regime: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/thomas-woods/the-virus-is-your-fault-says-the-fauci-regime/
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Gates Admits 700,000 People May Die from his Vaccine: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/gates-admits-700000-people-may-die-from-his-vaccine/
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Bill Gates Wants To Release Genetically Modified Mosquitoes To Inject You With Vaccines: https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/bill-gates-wants-to-release-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-to-inject-you-with-vaccines.html
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Covid news - live: Hunt for missing patient narrowed to 379 households and third vaccine dose may be needed
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-news-live-vaccine-coronavirus-b1810122.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.01.2021): https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-news-live-vaccine-coronavirus-b1810122.html
--
Herds of Elk and Buffalo Leaving Yellowstone: https://youtu.be/L64gojl6IM0
--
Powerful Sinabung eruption ejects plume of ash and gas: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/powerful-volcano-eruption-video-photo-indonesia-sinabung.html
--
Connecting Massive Arctic Changes to Abrupt Global Climate Disruption: https://youtu.be/4P4t0p3Yjfg
--
Reykjavik Earthquake Swarm = Imminent Volcanic Eruption: https://youtu.be/x1P3m5myA4g
--
Texas Gov Abbott Opens State 100%: https://youtu.be/gRTnAAAcT1w
--
Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 3/2/21: https://youtu.be/lG3Dp-8bMZo
--
Scientists Bring Global Pole Shift Fears into Focus: https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/pole-shift-0014976
--
Scientists have created first self-healing robots with living tissues: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/xenobot-living-robots-technology-science.html
--
Trading Insider Warns a Whole New System of Control is Coming, Must Watch: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603d7fd624060924140332c8
--
Federal Law prohibits employers and others from requiring vaccination with a Covid-19: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/federal-law-prohibits-employers-and-others-from-requiring-vaccination-with-a-covid-19-vaccine-distributed-under-an-emergency-use-authorization-eua
--
COVID-19 pandemic fuels attacks on health workers globally: https://apnews.com/article/covid-19-fuels-attacks-health-workers-92b2df8f56118ffce9d3507a62ae941e
--
Police: 13 killed when big rig hits SUV carrying 25 people: https://apnews.com/article/california-car-crash-el-centro-33f54179647c0a7160c527b35163887d
--
How To Fight Back – Part 1: Using Your “SHIELD”: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/how-to-fight-back-part-1-using-your-shield/
--
Jessie Czebotar About MKUltra (and the Covid Operation) – With Sarah Westall: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/jessie-czebotar-about-mkultra-and-the-covid-operation-with-sarah-westall/
--
Spokane sees surge of shootings: https://youtu.be/eCKo21X4R3w
--
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings: https://apnews.com/article/states-ease-virus-restrictions-despite-warnings-3599a9631d08de3945f5c95f000e5611
--
Alarm grows in Serbia over virus surge; lockdown urged: https://apnews.com/article/serbia-covid-surge-lockdown-a103e97fa40c01eb8f51d3687d12dca1
--
Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns: https://apnews.com/article/china-vaccines-worldwide-0382aefa52c75b834fbaf6d869808f51
--
The Virus Is Your Fault, Says the Fauci Regime: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/thomas-woods/the-virus-is-your-fault-says-the-fauci-regime/
--
Gates Admits 700,000 People May Die from his Vaccine: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/gates-admits-700000-people-may-die-from-his-vaccine/
--
Bill Gates Wants To Release Genetically Modified Mosquitoes To Inject You With Vaccines: https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/bill-gates-wants-to-release-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-to-inject-you-with-vaccines.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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