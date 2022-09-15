2022.09.15 Invitation to Renewing the Mind

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A Biblical philosophy of education begets a fresh approach to both curriculum and method. Start by “renewing your mind for teaching and learning” with a group of like-minded patriots. This study is the first step in the process of restoring true Biblical education, the source of liberty and Christian self-government. For more information and to sign up, see https://face.net/renewing-the-mind-for-teaching-and-learning-online-course/