CHP Talks: Dr. John Redekop—The Christian’s Duty In a Collapsing Society
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
48 views • 1 day ago

June 12, 2025: My guest this week is Dr. John Redekop, author, professor and outspoken advocate for Christian values in public policy and social structures. We speak about the importance of a proper education that not only passes on knowledge but also supports parents and provides traditional moral guidance for young people as they navigate current trends. Dr. Redekop speaks directly about SOGI-123, the BC curriculum that has pushed LGBT+ ideology on schoolchildren . . . and the urgency and importance of speaking up and holding politicians accountable for the decisions they make that affect young lives.

Learn more about Dr. Redekop and read many of his insightful articles at: https://johnhredekop.ca

Or write to him at: [email protected]



Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

childrenschooleducationchristianmoralityindoctrinationauthorchp canadarod taylorhomosexualitybeliefsabstinencechpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebarry neufeldbcpolijohn redekopmennonite brethrenapproaches to canadian politicspolitics under godsogi 123stillwood camptwutrinity western university
