CHP Talks: Dr. John Redekop—The Christian’s Duty In a Collapsing Society

June 12, 2025: My guest this week is Dr. John Redekop, author, professor and outspoken advocate for Christian values in public policy and social structures. We speak about the importance of a proper education that not only passes on knowledge but also supports parents and provides traditional moral guidance for young people as they navigate current trends. Dr. Redekop speaks directly about SOGI-123, the BC curriculum that has pushed LGBT+ ideology on schoolchildren . . . and the urgency and importance of speaking up and holding politicians accountable for the decisions they make that affect young lives.

Learn more about Dr. Redekop and read many of his insightful articles at: https://johnhredekop.ca



