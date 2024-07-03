BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXTREMELY CONCERNING Testing Shows 1 McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Burger Patty Contains OVER 1300 DIFFERENT STRANDS OF DNA
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1912 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
304 views • 10 months ago

EXTREMELY CONCERNING Testing Shows 1 McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Burger Patty Contains OVER 1300 DIFFERENT STRANDS OF DNA “So the University of Nebraska took 1 quarter pound patty that was headed to McDonald's from a big processing plant and ran some tests on it. They were testing for how many different strains of DNA they could find in that 1 quarter pound. Can you guess how many they found? Over 1300 different strains of DNA were found in that 1 quarter pound patty.” Now this is very concerning.” Big Food is now pooling the bacteria from thousands of different animals when processing animals We MUST find a way to stop Big Food. “Over at the shop, we process 1 animal, take all the whole muscle trim from that 1 animal, and make our ground beef. So you got over 1300 different animals in 1 quarter pound or 1 animal in all those chubs of ground beef that we sell. Something you guys might wanna consider next time you guys are buying beef. And remember, guys, buy American and buy local.”


https://vxtwitter.com/wallstreetapes/status/1807747770314588287

Keywords
concerningdifferentextremely1300testing shows 1 mcdonaldsquarter pounder burger patty contains overstrands of dna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy