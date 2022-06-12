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****MUST HEAR****BEWARE OF THE CARNALLY MINDED, DON'T BE CARNAL MINDED 3****
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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43 views • June 12, 2022

We must all be lead by the Spirit of Christ Yashaya.  Let us acknowledge Christ in all our ways. Let us pray one for the other in the truth.  We encourage all of you, that you are never alone even when you feel like you are.  Know there are others in the truth out there that are praying and fasting for the body of Christ Yashaya.  Draw closer to Christ like never before, because we are living in the time of prophecy, the last days that will get worser as the holy scriptures from The Most High and Christ lets us know.  Don't be afraid but fear The Most High and Christ he will guide his people, the true righteous....The True Hebrew Israelites and Gentiles together in the truth.  Love one another and forgive one another.  Time is short, stay humble and meek but bold in the true Holy Spirit.  If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time.  Acts 2:38.  Blessings to you all.  If you don't know his name please watch video called,

"The True Name of God and Christ":

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

Visit Herb Freedom website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Herb Freedom youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ





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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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