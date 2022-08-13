FULL SHOW: Authoritarian Left Murders The First Amendment In Broad Daylight

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Buckle up as today's guest host of the War Room, Kristi Leigh, takes the wheel while Owen handles other battles with the globalists. Kristi talks about the latest revelations to come out about the raid on Donald Trump and why the constitution is being torn to shreds by the DOJ. Joining as a guest is special Ops Veteran and CEO of Remote Health Solutions, Adam Hardage, who gives his take on the raid as well as his fight for medical freedom for all. Don't miss today's wild ride on this Friday's episode!