X22 REPORT: Message Sent & Received, Patriot’s In Control, Checkmate

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Message Sent & Received, Patriot’s In Control, Checkmate
The [DS] is doing everything they can to stop the cyber symposium, they are continually attacking over and over. Codemonkey Z says they have something better than PCAPS, checkmate. Scavino sends a message to all patriots to let them know who is in control. The [DS] is now panicking and preparing for day 0. Today there is a test of the EMB system,was this day zero. Trump sends a message that bullies do not fight.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.