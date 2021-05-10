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Mon May10th 21 COVID19 Vaxxed Incubators in India of Super Strains Blocked Flights First Line of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Kits Sign Up for EduCap Study
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Mon May10th 21 COVID19 Vaxxed Incubators in India of Super Strains Blocked Flights First Line of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Kits Sign Up for EduCap Study
Hour One Dr Del Bigtree Interrview of Belgian Vaccine Expert on Dangers of mRNA Vaccines pushing mutation to Super Strains of COVID19
Hour Two Josh Bernstein AZ Audits Writ of Quo Warronto and Return of Trump Fall 2021 with Consitutional Crisis, AZ Did not have codes only Dominion Software
Comment: You cannot remove God and Science from the Geopolitical Discussion and Trajectory of World Events and The Miracle of First Line of Defense, Rescue and EduCap Study
Hour One Dr Del Bigtree Interrview of Belgian Vaccine Expert on Dangers of mRNA Vaccines pushing mutation to Super Strains of COVID19
Hour Two Josh Bernstein AZ Audits Writ of Quo Warronto and Return of Trump Fall 2021 with Consitutional Crisis, AZ Did not have codes only Dominion Software
Comment: You cannot remove God and Science from the Geopolitical Discussion and Trajectory of World Events and The Miracle of First Line of Defense, Rescue and EduCap Study
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