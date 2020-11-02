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CNN is REFUSING to Air this Anti-Biden Ad Because of it’s Dead-on Accuracy
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49 views • November 02, 2020
CNN has made it clear that they are an anti-Trump network. All day long, they run with the most Trump-critical programming they can create. They have pushed every imaginable anti-Trump story from the ‘fine people’ hoax to the Russia hoax. Now CNN has decided it no longer likes negative programming, even if it’s true, as long as it’s critical of Joe Biden.
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