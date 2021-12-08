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Toronto City Council Covid Response Expert Call Ins And...
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30 views • December 08, 2021
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EXPERTS GIVE TORONTO CITY COUNCILLORS REAL VACCINE DATA
https://rumble.com/vqbvov-experts-give-toronto-city-councillors-real-vaccine-data.html
https://brightlightnews.com/experts-give-toronto-city-councillors-real-vaccine-data/
Toronto Board of Health Agenda
http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewPublishedReport.do?function=getAgendaReport&;meetingId=19782
No Virus Found
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
COMMON SENSE FROM AN ETHICS PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3c9A5C8yq5p5/
THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
EXPERTS GIVE TORONTO CITY COUNCILLORS REAL VACCINE DATA
https://rumble.com/vqbvov-experts-give-toronto-city-councillors-real-vaccine-data.html
https://brightlightnews.com/experts-give-toronto-city-councillors-real-vaccine-data/
Toronto Board of Health Agenda
http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewPublishedReport.do?function=getAgendaReport&;meetingId=19782
No Virus Found
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
COMMON SENSE FROM AN ETHICS PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3c9A5C8yq5p5/
THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
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