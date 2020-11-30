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Hi, I'm Adam. Welcome to my Den!
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11 views • November 30, 2020
Hi, I'm Adam. Welcome to my Den.
Make yourself at home and feel free to look around, there's a lot to explore.
↠ ARCADE
From vintage to cutting-edge, all games (and suggestions) are most welcomed. Let the Escapism begin!
↠ FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Remember what the dormouse said; feed your head, feed your head.
↠ HOME CINEMA
It's time for immersion. All eyes on the screen, in three... two... one...
↠ LISTENING BOOTH
Go on, and indulge yourself. That's right, kick off your shoes, put your feet up. Lean back and just enjoy the melodies. After all, music soothes even the savage beast. (Leave your eyes at the door)
↠ READING ROOM
The sound of centuries of pages being flipped by gentle hands and eager eyes. Books that can make you forget you're reading.
↠ WTF World Series
Finding oddities from around the globe that don't really fit in one specific category. In a sentence: a place to let loose and have fun!
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
BitChute – https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon – https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion – https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
Discord – https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab – https://gab.com/adamsden
LBRY – https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Minds – https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler – https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
YouTube – https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKCo4y0JbV2a7azDkmbIlyYtWzQdaDwiM
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Make yourself at home and feel free to look around, there's a lot to explore.
↠ ARCADE
From vintage to cutting-edge, all games (and suggestions) are most welcomed. Let the Escapism begin!
↠ FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Remember what the dormouse said; feed your head, feed your head.
↠ HOME CINEMA
It's time for immersion. All eyes on the screen, in three... two... one...
↠ LISTENING BOOTH
Go on, and indulge yourself. That's right, kick off your shoes, put your feet up. Lean back and just enjoy the melodies. After all, music soothes even the savage beast. (Leave your eyes at the door)
↠ READING ROOM
The sound of centuries of pages being flipped by gentle hands and eager eyes. Books that can make you forget you're reading.
↠ WTF World Series
Finding oddities from around the globe that don't really fit in one specific category. In a sentence: a place to let loose and have fun!
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
BitChute – https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon – https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion – https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
Discord – https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab – https://gab.com/adamsden
LBRY – https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Minds – https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler – https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
YouTube – https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKCo4y0JbV2a7azDkmbIlyYtWzQdaDwiM
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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