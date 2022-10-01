Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Innocent Victims

VA #119 Creator's Perspective on Innocent Victims





Description:

How does the Law of Karma deal with the problem of evil? Are innocent victims to be exalted, or are they not truly innocent? Was Jesus Christ an innocent victim, and why was he victimized for preaching love? Does punishing perpetrators create more harm than good? Is the movement to “defund the police” a symptom of a deeper problem? How can victims of trauma who feel and are treated like they’re “damaged goods” be healed? Is healing their perpetrators a necessary part of the equation? Creator explains why empowered prayer and divine healing requests are the true tools of enlightenment. Join us!

