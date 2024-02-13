Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Don't Get It
channel image
Son of the Republic
639 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

NATO’s Fair Share: Past Due

* Leftists go nuts over DJT’s comments.

* He recalls getting NATO to pay up.

* We’ve been footing the bill for too long.

* DC doesn’t care about overspending your $.

* Our ‘leaders’ let our allies walk all over us.

* The party is over.

* The media will always find a reason to freak out.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (12 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/zd8bUKy2KhY

Keywords
donald trumpgovernment spendingmoney launderingglobalismmilitary-industrial complexnatoleftismracketrob schmittwar machineplunderkleptocracy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket