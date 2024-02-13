They Don't Get It

NATO’s Fair Share: Past Due

* Leftists go nuts over DJT’s comments.

* He recalls getting NATO to pay up.

* We’ve been footing the bill for too long.

* DC doesn’t care about overspending your $.

* Our ‘leaders’ let our allies walk all over us.

* The party is over.

* The media will always find a reason to freak out.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (12 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/zd8bUKy2KhY