They Don't Get It

NATO’s Fair Share: Past Due
* Leftists go nuts over DJT’s comments.
* He recalls getting NATO to pay up.
* We’ve been footing the bill for too long.
* DC doesn’t care about overspending your $.
* Our ‘leaders’ let our allies walk all over us.
* The party is over.
* The media will always find a reason to freak out.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (12 February 2024)
