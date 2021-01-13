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House Democrats get horrifying briefing on threats ahead of inauguration
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1614 views • January 13, 2021
House Democrats get horrifying briefing on threats ahead of inauguration
Inauguration security plans in Washington, D.C. are under scrutiny after last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol building. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Boston Globe deputy Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what authorities are preparing for.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Inauguration security plans in Washington, D.C. are under scrutiny after last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol building. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Boston Globe deputy Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what authorities are preparing for.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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