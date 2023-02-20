Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for February 18, 2023

Quo Vadis

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:

I KEEP THEM ON MY LAP SO THAT THEY ARE SAFE.

Take My Hands, I will lead you to My Divine Son.

Take the Love of My Divine Son to bear witness to the work and act in His Likeness.

Be fraternal, do not be like the Pharisees, who as great masters speak so easily in the name of God, being bleached tombs.

THIS PRESSING MOMENT OF CONVERSION IS A SIGN OF THE PROXITUDE WITH WHICH THE STRONGEST EVENTS OF THE FULFILLMENT OF MY PROPHECIES ARRIVE.

How much will they regret having lost every second of life, without going into true unity with the Father's House, without having entered the Holy Scripture and discovering in every word the Divine Love to which they are called every moment!

Beloved children, SPIRITUAL GROWTH MUST BE PRIORITY, they must be converted, convinced children, living in faith and fraternity.

This moment is pressing for humanity, in the face of the arrival of natural events of great force, not seen before, although announced by this Mother.

This moment is pressing in the face of constant threats of war between powers.

THE PLAGUE ARRIVES AGAIN, they must maintain what they have received by Divine Will to face the diseases.

For the skin to have calendula, it is necessary that they do not forget it at the slightest signal on the skin, use it.

Apply Buen Samaritano oil daily in a small amount.

Several countries will witness signs on the top, which will shake humanity.

Some will seek to reconcile with My Divine Son out of fear, then moving away...

In the countries where these signs will be seen, they will suffer from nature or directly from war.

Humanity is wrapped in social, religious and political uprisings, fighting for subsistence, immersed in the mundane they rush to the cliff and this Mother suffers great pain...

IN THE CHURCH OF MY DIVINE SON, THE DENSEST AND DIRT FOG HAS PENETRATED AT THE SAME TIME to CONFUSE THE PEOPLE of GOD, CAUSING THE DIVISION UNTIL THE Schism is ACHIEVED.

Dear children of My Heart, become without waiting, the shortened days show the severity of My Revelations, so that you decide to be more of My Divine Son and less of the world.

Children, you will experience the fiercest shortage, PREPARE YOURSELF SPIRITUALLY AND THEN PREPARE YOURSELF MATERIALLY.

Mercy, repentance, forgiveness, will be the supplication of the human creature.

And in the end they will be heard, Infinite Mercy will welcome them and then on Earth they will see food germinate again.

BELOVED CHILDREN, COME TO THE CELEBRATION OF THE FEAST OF THE IMPOSITION OF ASHES, ENTERING THE TIME OF LENT.

COME IN A SPECIAL WAY THIS ASH WEDNESDAY.

Pray children, pray for Finland, she is shuddered.

Pray children, pray for Panama, he shudders.

Pray children, pray for Mexico, this land shudders.

Pray children, pray, Heaven sends signals to your children.

Pray children, pray for Chile, suffer from an earthquake.

Pray children, pray at the news that comes out of the Church, I call you to prayer.

Beloved children of My Heart:

Pray with your heart, contrite and humiliated.

I can't help them, they are good creatures.

I bless you, I'll stay with you.

Mother Mary.





FROM LUZ DE MARÍA.

Let us meditate in this Lent on this penitentiary psalm to move us to the conversion of the heart: Psalm 50.

The following messages previously revealed by Heaven will help us better understand the Words of Our Blessed Mother.

DEAR ONES, I WILL GIVE SIGNS IN THE SKY AND ON EARTH, THE MOMENT IS.

The sun will be dull and My children will remember Me in brief prayers, but then they will go away again. Our Lord Jesus Christ, June 26, 2011.

THEY WILL LOOK AT SIGNS IN THE SKY SO THAT THEY DON'T FORGET THAT I AM PRESENT AND I MASTER EVERYTHING.

Our Lord Jesus Christ December 4, 2016.

They burst into the moment when man will fight against man, forgetting that he is a creature of God: before the famine that looms over humanity and before the darkness so deep in which they will not be able to look at their hands.

Darkness like the one that the human creature carries in its soul for the continuous sins in which they have immersed themselves as humanity. Saint Michael the Archangel, October 19, 2021.

PREPARE YOUR CHILDREN FOR THE FALL OF THE ECONOMY, do not keep false hopes, humanity will experience the worst famine ever experienced before.

International organizations will not react to this and many of you will be lost if you do not convert and allow to be "fed by Heaven." Saint Michael the Archangel, December 15, 2020.

