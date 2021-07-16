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The Real Story - OAN Biden Concedes 6mil Votes with State Sen. Doug Mastriano
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380 views • July 16, 2021
Doug Mastriano, State Senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd district, gives us The Real Story on if Biden conceded 6 million votes during his speech on “the Big Lie.”
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