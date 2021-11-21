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Pfizer's criminal record Pay Record $2.3 billion Penalty Federal prosecutors hit Pfizer with a record $2.3 billion in fines
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150 views • November 21, 2021
Dr. Ben Tapper lays out Pfizer's criminal record Pay Record $2.3 billion Penalty Federal prosecutors hit Pfizer with a record $2.3 billion in fines and called the drug giant a repeated corporate hoax for illegal drug promotions they gave doctors with massages and resort trips. (2009)
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