Texe Marrs Power of Prophecy Ministry in a Full Interview
Texe addresses Babylon U.S.A.  He begins his talk about his past. He wrote many books he published himself. His wife got severe cancer and it changed his life. Living life without God is worse than cancer and him and his wife gave their lives to Heavenly Father. Bible prophecy is real and he goes into what he discovered about the New Age, New World Order and miracles began to happen and he discovered that God is a miracle worker. He and his wife traveled. He began radio shows. He talks about encounters with people and miracles that happened. Mirrored

