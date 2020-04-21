Is there Right and Wrong?

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In the modern world there is a lot of doubt as to whether there are objective right and wrong actions one can take. We often here the phrases, "It's all just an experience," and, "Nature is survival of the fittest," from moral relativists, but are all experiences really equal, and does the current state of nature on Earth always tell us what should be or limit what could be?
We all have preferential states of being. There is a difference between getting punched in the face and getting a high five.
Natural Law determines the results of the actions we choose, and it effectively serves back to us what we dish out. If we want to live in a world where our harm from others is minimized, then we must choose to act in a way which minimizes our harm to others.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
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