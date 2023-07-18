The Book Of Acts | Pt. 12 - Two Broke Preachers Going To Church | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 3:1 Broke preachers on their way to the Temple to pray = ordinary custom God is a God of the ordinary, everyday activities of life 3 in afternoon = 9th hour = Jesus cried out, "It is finished" One of the amazing things about a church is how people from so many backgrounds can join together Peter & John are natural irritants Peter & John have polar opposite personalities Peter speaks before he thinks John is thoughtful and deep Peter is always getting in trouble while John is the beloved disciple Yet these two are together on their way to church to pray Only the power of God can bring polar opposites together like here today Many of us are natural irritants Yet, when we come to church we are the same = MESSED UP Everyone in here is needing something: grace, restoration We are all lame or crippled in some area You can take your mask off at church There is none righteous no not one We are all here because we are all in need just like that lame man 2000 years ago Acts 3:2 Born w/a birth defect Born lame No fault of his own We have this in common with him We all have a birth defect that is no doing of our own We were born in sin We are born with feet ready to run from God You cannot live above sin while in this flesh Everytime I desire to do good = evil is present Wretched man that I AM But like that lame man I am so glad I made it to church I love coming to Church; encounter God at church, baptized at church, married at church, raised my kids at church Church is the perfect place for messed up people like me The beggar is at the gate called Beautiful Josephus said - fine Corinthian Brass, 75ft high and double doors Everyday this beggar came to this spot hoping church people would give him some money Acts 3:3-5 So this beggar must have gotten excited since Peter didn't ignore him Acts 3:6-8 Many preachers believe the worst thing they could say is "silver and gold, I have none" What's worse than that is not being able to say "in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk" Spiritual Power is GREATER than material resources Story of Pope & monk Peter grabs him by the hand = holy boldness not carnal brashness Story of Chuck Smith (Jesus revolution) Man in wheelchair he grabs Next night many wheelchairs show up "Never presume unless God leads" Theological Problem In Acts 4 we learn this man was 40 years old plus we know he went there everyday and was crippled from birth This presents a problem with some views in our circle It is almost certain during 3.5 years of Jesus ministry he went through the Gate called Beautiful and it is certain that Jesus saw this crippled man and ignored him Why did Jesus pass this man by and not heal him? Other crippled man at pool of Siloam John 5:1-9 He’s asked do you want to get well? He totally misses it It’s amazing that people come to church consistently but have no real desire to get well because getting well would require some change It’s like when I go to the dentist to get my teeth cleaned: floss Some people listen to me preach every week but have no interest in actually changing no matter how well I preach We love the idea of God changing our circumstances but not the idea of God actually changing us Now notice that I skipped verse 4 because it’s miss Verse 4 is missing in all modern translation Here’s why: KJV was translated with 12th century scrolls Modern translations are off scrolls back to the 2nd & 3rd century Early scrolls do not have verse 4 Later scrolls do though It seems that verse 4 is an explanation of verse 3 So let me read to you now verses 3-5 John 5:3-5 Odds are a scribe added verse 4 as an explanation for verses 3 & 5 which did take place over the centuries But forget the debate: get the picture First person in would get healed Man on a mat had a disadvantage First one in would win But 5. 5 columns. Grace John said Jesus came with truth and grace Grace comes to the one who is last and says your first This man had reasons why he couldn’t experience breakthrough Everything he said was true and factual But faith goes beyond the facts Jesus skips the excuses and gives a command I’ve learned something: breakthrough begins where excuses come to an end Jesus tells the man to get up So we know Jesus healed lamed people but why did he pass the one at the gate called beautiful God heals, but sometimes God heals later We condemn people and say if you had more faith then you'd be healed God has a timing for his healing Timing is just as important as His will Purpose and reason for this man's healing being delayed Acts 3:9-10 says, "they recognized him as the same man who used to sit begging at the temple gate called Beautiful, and they were filled with wonder and amazement at what had happened to him." Acts 4:4 says, "But many who heard the message believed; so the number of men who believed grew to about five thousand."

