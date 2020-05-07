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NIH Talk: Vitamin C in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19
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876 views • May 07, 2020
This presentation focuses on the role of vitamin C in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Current research and preliminary results from clinical trials and practical applications are discussed. Dr. Richard Cheng has played an integral role in the development of treatment guidelines currently being used in critical care settings in China.
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