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The Iron curtains
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1 view • May 19, 2021
THE IRON CURTAIN'S ENDURING DARKNESS (short documentary)
The great mistake that Americans (as a whole), fail to acknowledge is the fact that Communism is the same as & originates from Judaism. Communism is attempting to erode the world's morals, beliefs, religions, & ethics in order to install in full view of the public, a Jew World Order. In today's day & age, Communism is treated by the majority of the world, as presenting no danger to life or well-being & as benign as a modern Monarchy. This is a false belief, & this film presents many reasons as to why.
Film voiced by John Kaminski. John is an extremely passionate, American writer, who gives voice to the same hopes & fears of humane people that are ignored by big business shysters & jewish media.
The great mistake that Americans (as a whole), fail to acknowledge is the fact that Communism is the same as & originates from Judaism. Communism is attempting to erode the world's morals, beliefs, religions, & ethics in order to install in full view of the public, a Jew World Order. In today's day & age, Communism is treated by the majority of the world, as presenting no danger to life or well-being & as benign as a modern Monarchy. This is a false belief, & this film presents many reasons as to why.
Film voiced by John Kaminski. John is an extremely passionate, American writer, who gives voice to the same hopes & fears of humane people that are ignored by big business shysters & jewish media.
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