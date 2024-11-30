© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet V The Dweller of Unal
16 views • 5 months ago
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet V The Dweller of Unal
Thoth talks about a flood destroying Atlantis. He talks about an advanced global civilization rising and falling. Sounds alot like today. He mentions burying a pyramid and being able to use it as a weapon. Floods were everywhere in our ancient past. They were either done on purpose or suffered a cataclysm.
