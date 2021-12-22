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Homemade Bucksaw and using my Woodstove during the Cold Winter.
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373 views • December 22, 2021
I have a forest full of Trees so Firewood is plentiful and I retired and aint rich.. So I Lived in living room for yrs and heated/cooked/washed with woodstove. My gym room I use a space heater. I used solar panels/pump/battery and stored rain water for washing which I piped thru house. It still works fine. I live in a small bedroom now and use woodstove for emergencies or when guests come. My electric bill was $10/15 a month and saved $50 with no water bill.
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