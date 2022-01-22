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New Heavens, New Earth
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82 views • January 22, 2022
As we witness the many things happening on the Earth in the natural, It’s helpful to have a Heavenly Perspective and higher vision, remembering that these things must come as Yahweh is establishing a New Heavens and New Earth. The old is passing away in order to prepare the way for His Kingdom come. May we be encouraged today knowing that Yahweh is doing a New thing on the Earth and in our hearts!
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