BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⁣Australian Truck Drivers Vow To Block Every Major Highway In Radical Anti-Lockdown Strike
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1920 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
340 views • August 28, 2021
⁣Australian Truck Drivers Vow To Block Every Major Highway In Radical Anti-Lockdown Strike

"It's on. The truckies are doing it. The truckies are going to shut down the country," says trucker in viral clip.

s Australians take to the streets to protest the country’s lockdown measures – most recently clashing with police over the weekend, Aussie truck drivers are planning to shut down every major highway across the country and have advised people to ‘stock up on groceries.’

One driver, according to the Daily Mail, declared in a video that truck drivers are ‘planning to shut down the country’ to ‘remove the shit government’ on August 31 beginning at 9 a.m.

“It’s on. The truckies are doing it. The truckies are going to shut down the country,” the man says, adding “What that means is you need to go shopping now, get what you can for the next week or two, load your fridge, freezers.”

He said supply chains would soon be interrupted and urged Aussies to stock up on groceries to get them through the next couple of weeks.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to support the truckies financially as they prepare to strike from 9am on Tuesday August 31, which will involve ‘blocking every highway entering into every state at the same time’. -Daily Mail

According to the man, truck drivers have been in discussion with people from around ‘the world,’ and have been working with war veterans to carry out the protest.

Release the warrior in you by capitalizing on hot deals you won't find anywhere else!
“The truckies are in, the VETS are in, I’m in. I’m willing to go to jail to save my country and children,” said the man.

It is unknown how many truck drivers are involved in the demonstration, however truck drivers from around the globe have been posting advice online on how to impede efforts by authorities to tow their vehicles.

A GoFundMe page which appears to have been taken down had raised nearly $4,000 for the effort.

If the protest proceeds, it won’t be the first time truckies have blocked roads in protest of pandemic restrictions. Last month, several trucks protested the temporary closure of construction in Sydney by parking their vehicles on the freeway and blaring their horns.

https://www.newswars.com/australian-truck-drivers-vow-to-block-every-major-highway-in-radical-anti-lockdown-strike/
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Skyrocketing diesel prices crush American truckers as globalist agendas drive the nation toward economic collapse

Skyrocketing diesel prices crush American truckers as globalist agendas drive the nation toward economic collapse

Patrick Lewis
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
One Big Beautiful Bill Act Medicaid cuts begin: Thousands of lawful immigrants lose health coverage, advocates warn of widespread fallout

One Big Beautiful Bill Act Medicaid cuts begin: Thousands of lawful immigrants lose health coverage, advocates warn of widespread fallout

Patrick Lewis
The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

Mike Adams
China Halts October Fuel Exports as Global Diesel Crunch Deepens

China Halts October Fuel Exports as Global Diesel Crunch Deepens

Sterling Ashworth
German Expert Warns: Green Energy Policies Carry Severe Economic, Social Consequences

German Expert Warns: Green Energy Policies Carry Severe Economic, Social Consequences

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy