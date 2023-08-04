Bioweapons, CFS, Chronic Lyme, HIV

Calling it what it is with Clay Clark:
"I knew from my PhD work from 1991 that there was no such thing as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or Chronic Lyme.
That was always HIV & Tony Fauci just renamed it because certain of these bio weapons could cause psychosis or autism, or you were sleeping all the time & now they just call it Long COVID:
That's antibody dependent enhancement."
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v346dpv-dr.-judy-mikovits-every-vaccine-since-1986-has-been-a-bioweapon.html
