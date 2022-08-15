Nancy Pelosi & her son’s HUSHED deals in Taiwan EXPOSED

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Glenn Beck.
Aug 14, 2022 So why DID Speaker Pelosi visit Taiwan, despite not only China’s threats, but Democrat leadership — and even President Biden himself — making it clear they did not approve of her trip as well? Maybe Nancy felt really passionately about declaring her support for the Asian nation, BUT there’s likely more to the story. In fact, perhaps Nancy Pelosi's AND her son’s connections to Taiwanese companies have something to do with it all. In this clip, Glenn exposes those business deals and shows how it directly relates to their trip…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfCfgEryLYs