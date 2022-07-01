Joe Biden's Child Sex Trafficking & Drug Crisis | Tim Ballard

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#SaveTheChildren
Absolutely horrible… “America is the number 1 consumer of child sex material.” “They are sold online & on every social Media platform.”
The silver lining in all of this is that this has been happening for a very long time now, right under our noses.
Remember what Dr Oz said…. “I went to war with Big Tech, because they were selling kids online.” The world is beginning to find out… so much more is on the way.