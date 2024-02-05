Palestinian State & Facial Recognition 02/05/2024

Today we see that the Biden Administration is considering recognition of a Palestinian State. They have pursued a Palestinian State since before October 7, 2023. In other news, we see once again the Biden Administration pushing for facial recognitions scans to all 430 federalized Airports.
00:00 - Intro
01:57 - Israel Prophecies
04:29 - Biden in Recognition of Palestinian State
11:02 - Facial Recognition
12:51 - Facial Scans to all 430 Airports
20:10 - Big Digital ID Push
23:15 - Joseph’s Kitchen
29:02 - Prophecy Club Gold
