Palestinian State & Facial Recognition 02/05/2024
Today we see that the Biden Administration is considering recognition of a Palestinian State. They have pursued a Palestinian State since before October 7, 2023. In other news, we see once again the Biden Administration pushing for facial recognitions scans to all 430 federalized Airports.

 

00:00 - Intro

01:57 - Israel Prophecies

04:29 - Biden in Recognition of Palestinian State

11:02 - Facial Recognition

12:51 - Facial Scans to all 430 Airports

20:10 - Big Digital ID Push

23:15 - Joseph’s Kitchen

29:02 - Prophecy Club Gold

israelbidenfacial recognitionprophecy clubpalestinian statestan johnsonprophecy with standigital id push

