People are starting to suspect something - some may be from a Carnival Freak Show? 🎡

People are starting to suspect something.
Adding the following for heck of it... since on Military, found posted...
Without the help of the United States and Europe, Russia will receive a strategic advantage that will be destructive, - ex-Chief of the US General Staff Mark Milley
▪️ “It will be a tragedy because at this point the Ukrainians will no longer be able to successfully defend themselves,” said General Mark Milley. Refusal to support Kiev would signal a fatal blow to the world order.
▪️One of the problems is that Americans have lived through 2 decades of war - in Afghanistan and Iraq, and they are “already tired of these eternal wars.”
▪️But a “rules-based order” with a network of US-led alliances helped prevent great power conflict, the general says.
▪️But the rules created by the United States “have done a lot to make the United States a very rich, powerful and capable country,” General Milley added.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.