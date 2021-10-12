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"Do not be like the Hypocrites... Pray in Secret"
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51 views • October 12, 2021
Why does everyone in the church pray out loud? Many people know that Jesus said to pray in secret, but they continue to do exactly what Jesus said not to do! They use "leading in prayer" as just another excuse to make themselves holy.
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