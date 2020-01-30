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▶️ Creator Corner: Talking About Ethereum With Hashoshi | EP#244
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13 views • January 30, 2020
Hey everyone, I recently had the opportunity to chat with Forrest aka Hashoshi who is another awesome crypto content creator and we spent some time discussing Ethereum mainly focusing on Ethereum 2.0.
Outside of just Ethereum 2.0 we also covered Ethereum dapps, companies building on Ethereum, a few other comparable blockchain networks, and the nitty-gritty of everything going on with Ethereum today as we take on 2020.
Fun facts you may not know about Ethereum: https://our.status.im/9-things-you-didnt-know-about-ethereum-2-0/
Check out this super awesome list of companies building on Ethereum compiled by Twitter user Adam Cochran - https://twitter.com/AdamScochran/status/1217524744909660162
Design Goals Of Ethereum 2.0
Ethereum researcher Danny Ryan has stipulated 5 distinct design goals for Ethereum 2.0:
• Decentralization: to allow for a typical consumer laptop with O(C) resources to process/validate O(1) shards (including any system level validation such as the beacon chain).
• Resilience: to remain live through major network partitions and when very large portions of nodes go offline.
• Security: to utilize crypto and design techniques that allow for a large participation of validators in total and per unit time.
• Simplicity: to minimize complexity, even at the cost of some losses in efficiency.
• Longevity: to select all components such that they are either quantum secure or can be easily swapped out for quantum secure counterparts when available.
A few other useful relevant documents to check out about Ethereum’s development:
https://github.com/ethereum/wiki/wiki/Sharding-roadmap#strongphase-3strong-light-client-state-protocol
https://docs.ethhub.io/ethereum-roadmap/ethereum-2.0/eth-2.0-phases/
Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
Outside of just Ethereum 2.0 we also covered Ethereum dapps, companies building on Ethereum, a few other comparable blockchain networks, and the nitty-gritty of everything going on with Ethereum today as we take on 2020.
Fun facts you may not know about Ethereum: https://our.status.im/9-things-you-didnt-know-about-ethereum-2-0/
Check out this super awesome list of companies building on Ethereum compiled by Twitter user Adam Cochran - https://twitter.com/AdamScochran/status/1217524744909660162
Design Goals Of Ethereum 2.0
Ethereum researcher Danny Ryan has stipulated 5 distinct design goals for Ethereum 2.0:
• Decentralization: to allow for a typical consumer laptop with O(C) resources to process/validate O(1) shards (including any system level validation such as the beacon chain).
• Resilience: to remain live through major network partitions and when very large portions of nodes go offline.
• Security: to utilize crypto and design techniques that allow for a large participation of validators in total and per unit time.
• Simplicity: to minimize complexity, even at the cost of some losses in efficiency.
• Longevity: to select all components such that they are either quantum secure or can be easily swapped out for quantum secure counterparts when available.
A few other useful relevant documents to check out about Ethereum’s development:
https://github.com/ethereum/wiki/wiki/Sharding-roadmap#strongphase-3strong-light-client-state-protocol
https://docs.ethhub.io/ethereum-roadmap/ethereum-2.0/eth-2.0-phases/
Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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