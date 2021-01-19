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Natalie Klein Niece of Alberta Premier Ralph Klein Opens Her Barbershop In Defiance of Illegal COVID
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63 views • January 19, 2021
In Alberta, the absolutely useless Jason Kenney who is the premier of the province told small business people that they could not open their doors and they had to sit home and go bankrupt.
Since we all know that there is no pandemic, since we all know that there's nothing that will kill us, we should all open our doors and go back to work like we are supposed to do.
Ralph Klein is the former premier of the province of Alberta and he was loved by all. His amazing niece Natalie open her barbershop in defiance of the illegal order put forward by the Jason Kenney government.
She won! And a barber shops all of the province can open.
Always fight the fight that needs fighting!
Donate today! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Since we all know that there is no pandemic, since we all know that there's nothing that will kill us, we should all open our doors and go back to work like we are supposed to do.
Ralph Klein is the former premier of the province of Alberta and he was loved by all. His amazing niece Natalie open her barbershop in defiance of the illegal order put forward by the Jason Kenney government.
She won! And a barber shops all of the province can open.
Always fight the fight that needs fighting!
Donate today! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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