BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 6: A Reversed Viewpoint
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
132 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 26, 2021

Most theologians begin their discourses with the creation of Adam and move forward chronologically. Their sole focus is the relationship between God and mankind, ignoring the question of why humanity was created in the first place.

Working backwards from the Book of Revelation provides the answer. Jesus stated there was a war in heaven, and when combined with the accounts from Isaiah, Ezekiel, and the Gospel of Matthew, it becomes apparent the Godhead created mankind with a specific purpose.

Lucifer was an angel that fomented a destructive space war and accused God of being unrighteous in front of the other angels. A stay of execution was granted as God set out to prove a creature with a free will who chooses to rebel is also worthy of punishment. A reversed viewpoint offers a glimpse to the pre-Adamic events that led to where we are today.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1793.pdf

JANUARY 31, 2021 RLJ-1793

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
creationwar in heavenlucifer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Douglas Harrington
Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Jacob Thomas
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Sterling Ashworth
Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy