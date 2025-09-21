RT News - September 21 2025 2PM GMT

September 21, 2025

The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada formally recognise the state of Palestine. Britain's PM denounced both Hamas and Israeli actions in his announcement. More than 30 people are reportedly killed overnight in IDF strikes on Gaza as Israel ramps up its offensive forcing locals once more to flee their homes. While a lucrative real estate deal for the territory appears to be in the sights of the Netanyahu cabinet. Unrest erupts in Manila as close to 50-thousand people join a rally demanding government transparency over corruption claims. Dozens of police officers are left hurt amid clashes with protesters.





